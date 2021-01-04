ICICI Bank's net banking down for some users

ICICI Bank's net banking down for some users1 min read . 10:36 PM IST
- Several customers took to Twitter, saying they were unable to access internet banking
- The bank, however, responded claiming that the service was working fine
ICICI Bank's net banking services seem to have been hit as customers on Monday complained that the page was not responding.
Several customers took to the microblogging site Twitter, saying they were unable to access internet banking.
However, responding to one of the customers who complained of facing issues while trying to access the net banking, ICICI Bank claimed that the service was working fine.
"Hi, our internet banking is working fine. Please check and let us know in case you are still facing any issue," the private lending bank said.
Meanwhile, ICICI Bank saw maximum rise in market valuation last week with an addition of ₹20,272.71 crore to take its valuation ₹3,46,497.75 crore.
