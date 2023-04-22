ICICI bank's board of directors on Saturday approved fund raising by the way of issuing debt securities including nonconvertible debentures in domestic markets upto an overall limit of ₹250 billion.

The fund raising will be done by private placement and issuance of bonds or notes in the overseas markets markets upto $1.50 billion in single or multiple tranches for a period of one year, said ICICI Bank in its regulatory filing.

“Fund raising by way of issuances of debt securities including by way of nonconvertible debentures in domestic markets upto an overall limit of ₹ 250.00 billion by way of private placement and issuances of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets upto USD 1.50 billion in single/multiple tranches for a period of one year, from the date of passing of resolution by the Board. The Board also authorised buyback of debt securities within the limits prescribed under applicable law," the filind added.

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported rise of 30 per cent in standalone net profit of ₹9,121.87 crore for the quarter ended March 31 2023. This is against a net profit of ₹7018.71 crore from the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Its net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and expended, rose 24% to ₹17,666.8 crore from ₹ ₹12.604.6 crore year-on-year (YoY).

The bank has also declared a final dividend of ₹8 per equity share of face value of ₹2.

"The Board at the above Meeting recommended a dividend of Rs. 8 /- (Rupees Eight only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 2/- each, subject to requisite approvals. The dividend on equity shares, will be paid/despatched on or after the same is approved by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank," said the bank in its regulatory filing.

ICICI Bank shares closed 1.13 per cent down at ₹884.20 on the BSE on Friday.