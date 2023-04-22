ICICI Bank to raise funds via NCDs upto an overall limit of ₹ 250 bn2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 06:11 PM IST
- The fund raising will be done by private placement and issuance of bonds or notes in the overseas markets markets upto $1.50 billion in single or multiple tranches for a period of one year
ICICI bank's board of directors on Saturday approved fund raising by the way of issuing debt securities including nonconvertible debentures in domestic markets upto an overall limit of ₹250 billion.
