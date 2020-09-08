Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Deepak Kochhar remanded to ED custody till 19 Sept
Deepak Kochhar being taken to a PMLA court by the Enforcement Directorate officials in connection with a money laundering case, in Mumbai, Tuesday

ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Deepak Kochhar remanded to ED custody till 19 Sept

2 min read . 02:59 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation cited in loans given by ICICI Bank to Videocon
  • The probe agency had filed a criminal case under PMLA early last year to investigate alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in ICICI Bank sanctioning loans to the tune of 1,875 cr

New Delhi: Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, on Tuesday has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate custody for further questioning till 19 September by Special PMLA court in Mumbai.

New Delhi: Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank MD & CEO Chanda Kochhar, on Tuesday has been remanded to Enforcement Directorate custody for further questioning till 19 September by Special PMLA court in Mumbai.

A team of ED officials were today seen escorting Deepak Kochhar from the ED office in Mumbai to a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court.

A team of ED officials were today seen escorting Deepak Kochhar from the ED office in Mumbai to a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

ED officials arrested him yesterday in connection with ICICI Bank-Videocon case.

The case pertains to the alleged misappropriation cited in loans given by ICICI Bank to Videocon. The Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation have been investigating Deepak Kochhar, head of the company NuPower Renewables and his wife Chanda Kochhar on suspicion of cheating, criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

Officials had said Deepak Kochhar was placed under arrest as the agency wants to put him under custodial interrogation to obtain more details about some fresh evidence gathered in this case, that was filed under the criminal sections of the anti-money laundering law in January last year, PTI reported.

The agency had provisionally attached movable and immovable assets consisting of flat, land, seized cash, plant and machinery, located in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, totalling 78.15 crore in possession of Chanda Kochhar, her husband and the companies owned or controlled by him.

The assets were attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in ICICI Bank loan case. ED initiated an investigation after registering a case under PMLA on the basis of FIR for illegal sanctioning of loans amounting to 1,875 crore to Videocon Group of companies.

"The investigation revealed that 64 crore, out of the loan of 300 crore sanctioned by a committee headed by Chanda Kochhar to Videocon International Electronics Limited, was transferred to Nupower Renewables Pvt Ltd (NRPL, earlier known as NuPower Renewables Limited, a company of Deepak Kochhar, husband of Chanda Kochhar) by VIL on September 8, 2009, just one day after disbursement of loan by ICICI Bank," the ED had said earlier.

"Further, net revenue of 10.65 crore was generated by NRL from these tainted funds. Therefore, proceeds of crime amounting to 74.65 crore were transferred to/generated in NRPL," it had said.

The accusations led to Chanda Kochhar, who had been one of India's few senior women bankers, resigning her position at ICICI Bank almost two years ago.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated