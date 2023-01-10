ICICI Bank-Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak Kochhar released

The order further stated, "We may note, that we have not gone into the other submissions advanced by Mr Desai, learned senior counsel appearing for the petitioner- Chanda Kochhar, in particular, the submission, that as per the mandate, a lady officer was not present at the time of the petitioner-Chanda Kochhar's arrest, in view of the finding recorded by us hereinabove. For the reasons set out hereinabove, the petitioners are entitled to be released on bail, pending the hearing and final disposal of the aforesaid petitions."