The CBI had arrested the Kochhars on December 23 last year - a move that they insist was “illegal". The duo had moved the HC, seeking to quash their remand order towards the end of December last year. Hearing the case on December 27, the Bombay High Court had however refused to grant any interim relief to the former ICICI Bank MD and CEO, and her husband. The petitioners were asked to approach a regular bench once it reopened after the Christamas-New Year holidays.