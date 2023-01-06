The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its order on the pleas of Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar challenging their arrest and seeking interim relief. The development comes a day after the special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) rejected the plea filed by Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot challenging his arrest.
The Bombay High Court on Friday reserved its order on the pleas of Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar challenging their arrest and seeking interim relief. The development comes a day after the special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) rejected the plea filed by Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot challenging his arrest.
The CBI had arrested the Kochhars on December 23 last year - a move that they insist was “illegal". The duo had moved the HC, seeking to quash their remand order towards the end of December last year. Hearing the case on December 27, the Bombay High Court had however refused to grant any interim relief to the former ICICI Bank MD and CEO, and her husband. The petitioners were asked to approach a regular bench once it reopened after the Christamas-New Year holidays.
The CBI had arrested the Kochhars on December 23 last year - a move that they insist was “illegal". The duo had moved the HC, seeking to quash their remand order towards the end of December last year. Hearing the case on December 27, the Bombay High Court had however refused to grant any interim relief to the former ICICI Bank MD and CEO, and her husband. The petitioners were asked to approach a regular bench once it reopened after the Christamas-New Year holidays.
The HC had also granted the CBI time till Friday to file its reply to the plea. The Kochhars have also submitted that their son is getting married later this month and invitations have already been sent out to guests as they seek release from jail.
The HC had also granted the CBI time till Friday to file its reply to the plea. The Kochhars have also submitted that their son is getting married later this month and invitations have already been sent out to guests as they seek release from jail.
Both Chanda and Deepak Kochhar have been accused to non-cooperation with the investigation, with the CBI contending that they were giving evasive responses.
Both Chanda and Deepak Kochhar have been accused to non-cooperation with the investigation, with the CBI contending that they were giving evasive responses.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the CBI special court rejected a similar plea filed by Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot challenging his arrest in the case. The latter had been arrested on December 26 last year from Mumbai.
Meanwhile, on Thursday, the CBI special court rejected a similar plea filed by Videocon Group Chairman Venugopal Dhoot challenging his arrest in the case. The latter had been arrested on December 26 last year from Mumbai.
The trio was sent to 14-day judicial custody on December 29.
The trio was sent to 14-day judicial custody on December 29.
The case is related to alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of a ₹1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group between 2009 and 2011.
The case is related to alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in the sanction of a ₹1,875 crore loan disbursed by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group between 2009 and 2011.
The CBI alleges that ICICI Bank sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of ₹3,250 crore to the companies of Videocon Group in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines and the bank's credit policy.
The CBI alleges that ICICI Bank sanctioned credit facilities to the tune of ₹3,250 crore to the companies of Videocon Group in violation of the Banking Regulation Act, RBI guidelines and the bank's credit policy.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.