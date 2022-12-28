According to the CBI, in 2009, a sanctioning committee of ICICI Bank headed by Chanda Kochhar sanctioned a term loan of ₹300 crore to VIEL in contravention of rules and policies of the bank. The very next day, V N Dhoot transferred ₹64 crore to NRL from VIEL through his company Supreme Energy Private Limited (SEPL), it said, In "furtherance of criminal conspiracy with other accused persons" Chanda Kochhar sanctioned various loans to Videocon Group, the CBI claimed. As part of another quid pro quo, Chanda Kochhar lived in a flat without paying any consideration during the period she dealt with the loan proposal of Videocon Group, it added. The flat was under litigation between Videocon and Deepak Kochhar. In 2016, the flat, valued at ₹5.25 crore in 1996, was transferred to Quality Advisor, a family trust of Deepak Kochhar, for a meagre amount of ₹11 lakh, the CBI alleged. The agency sought the couple's remand for three days, alleging that Chanda Kochhar was not cooperating with investigation, and giving evasive replies. She denied the knowledge of any pecuniary transactions between her husband and Dhoot, it said The CBI also accused Deepak Kochhar of concealing vital facts and not cooperating with the investigation. Senior advocate Amit Desai, appearing for the Kochhars, opposed the remand, saying that the "main borrower" of the loan has not been arrested, and the present accused were “not the beneficiary of any amount". Desai also brought to the court's notice a letter written by ICICI Bank to the CBI in July 202I stating that there “was no wrongful loss" to it in any of the transactions under question. The court, after hearing both the sides, observed that the perusal of the case diary showed that the offence is of “serious nature".