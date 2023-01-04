ICICI Direct's Watchlist offers single screen trading, other features: Know here

ICICI Direct on Wednesday announced new Watchlist which offers customers some unique features.
With ICICI Direct's new Watchlist, customers will have single screen trading experience by which customers can customers control their watchlists, look at charts, and monitor positions, orders, portfolio.
It will also include better charting experience with ability to place trades from Charts, look at multiple charts , full -screen charts, apply indicators, save studies etc The charting are powered from Trading View and Charts IQ.
For Option traders, which is now 95% + of NSE volumes it will offer an option chain. It will show customers Option Chain on the WL itself which will help the trader can quickly assess, chart, and trade.
The Watchlist on portfolio is automatically displayed basis customers holding. On ICICIdirect, its directly picked from customers holding as well as customers have the option to customise.
"Harnessed latest socket technologies to give not only streaming quotes and market depth, but also extending the power of sockets to real-time order and position updates," said ICICI Direct in a statement
Live updating P&L at position level as well as individual leg-level, and multi-select on positions to square-off leg or strategy wise, giving the trader flexible and powerful control over their positions.
It will also offer trade from excel feature where traders with multiple positions can simple upload the excel in Basket Order for immediate executions.
"Introduced i-Alert on Risky Options in F&O which alerts will show customers the % of probability lets say 95% probability of the Deep OTM option expiring worthless before getting into the trade. Many traders buy small value premiums thinking as lottery tickets and loose the entire money. This is aimed getting them more aware before they buy such cheap Options," the statement added.
