ICICI Pru AMC changes the minimum application amount for Nifty Bank Index Fund

The minimum application amount has been changed from ₹5,000 to ₹1,000 for switch-ins
This notice by the AMC forms an integral part of the Scheme Information Document (SID) and Key Information Memorandum (KIM) of the scheme
New Delhi: ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) has announced the change in minimum application amount and minimum additional application amount under ICICI Prudential Nifty Bank Index Fund with effect from 7 March, 2022.
The minimum application amount has been changed from ₹5,000 to ₹1,000 for switch-ins.
Accordingly, changes in Scheme Information Document (SID) and Key Information Memorandum (KIM) of ICICI Prudential Nifty Bank Index Fund have been made by the fund house. This notice by the AMC forms an integral part of the Scheme Information Document (SID) and Key Information Memorandum (KIM) of the sheme as amended from time to time. All the other provisions of the SIDs/KIMs/SAI/addenda of the schemes above remain unchanged.
Meanwhile, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund recently announced the launch of ICICI Prudential Nifty Bank Index Fund, an open-ended index fund replicating the Nifty Bank Index.
The scheme provides exposure to the 12 most liquid and well-capitalised stocks from the banking sector, which is one of the oldest indices in India and is used as a key indicator of growth of the Indian economy.
The top 10 index constituents are HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IndusInd Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank and IDFC First Bank. The index is re-balanced on semi-annual basis -in January and July.
During the NFO (new fund offer) period, which was open from 10 February to 24 February, 2022, the applicable minimum investment amount was ₹5,000.