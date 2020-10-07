Home >News >India >ICICI Pru Life to raise up to 1,200 crore via NCDs
Stock of ICICI Prudential Life closed 0.74% up at ₹433.80 apiece on BSE. (Photo: Reuters)
ICICI Pru Life to raise up to 1,200 crore via NCDs

1 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2020, 05:25 PM IST PTI

NEW DELHI : ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Wednesday said it will raise up to 1,200 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on private placement basis.

"The Board of Directors has at their meeting held on October 7, 2020 approved raising capital by issuance of subordinated debt instruments in the nature of rated, listed, redeemable, unsecured, fully paid-up, non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to 12 billion," ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company said in a regulatory filing.

The life insurer said the capital will be raised in one or more tranches, for cash, at par on private placement basis.

