ICICI Prudential Life Insurance debuts ‘ABCD’ framework to abet D&I initiatives

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance debuts ‘ABCD’ framework to abet D&I initiatives4 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 03:20 PM IST
- ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has implemented a holistic framework of initiatives to create a balanced workplace while offering proper guidance for Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) in the company.
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has implemented a holistic framework of initiatives to create a balanced workplace while offering proper guidance for Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) in the company. Based on the "ABCD" framework, the company's D&I initiatives include luring diverse talent and improving workplace belonging and inclusion through facilitating policies and awareness and sensitization programmes. Furthermore, it entails connecting with employees from various groups by providing supportive policies and platforms.
