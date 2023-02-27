ICICI Prudential Life Insurance debuts machine learning models for its customers

The percentage of customers who continue to pay renewal premiums is measured by persistency. Persistency ratio is a crucial sign of both the quality of the sale and the insurer's potential future development in the life insurance sector. Customers can provide themselves and their family financial stability by paying renewal premiums. The Company's 13th month persistency ratio increased from 83% at the end of December 2021 to 85.9% at the end of December 2022. Pretty similar improvements were seen in the 61st month persistency ratio, which went from 50.2% in December 2021 to 64.8% in December 2022.