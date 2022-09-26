ICICIdirect launches Flash Trade for F&O traders

This tool promises to offer a relatively safer ecosystem for trading options by helping traders visualize their entire trade on charts in a simplified manner, and it also allows traders to set time-based exit rules so that losses are minimised and profits booked
ICICIdirect on Monday announced the launch of Flash Trade, a futures & options (F&O) trading module. This tool promises to offer a relatively safer ecosystem for trading options by helping traders visualize their entire trade on charts in a simplified manner, and it also allows traders to set time-based exit rules so that losses are minimised and profits booked.
“The Indian capital market has been seeing the entry of a large number of young investors and traders. Many of these young traders require guidance, hand holding, and tools to manage the risks associated with trading and investments. Keeping the interest of these investors and traders, and also the larger trading and investment community in mind, ICICIdirect, an app and online platform for investments, insurance, and loan products, today said it has launched a unique proposition in the form of Flash Trade," ICICIdirect said in its statement.
The tool lets users trade in a single click with its ‘Up’ and ‘Down’ action buttons, gives a single screen trading experience by providing all the features such as orders,positions, profit & loss, charts, in one screen and it enables users to customise the entire trade set up of the screen.
The time-based exit feature ensures trades are squared off at their set time, imbibing discipline, the company said.
“With a large number of newcomers coming to the market daily, we see a growing need for providing guidance and a risk contained environment for such investors. Towards this, we are investing significantly in IT, analytics, User Interface (UI) & User eXperience (UX), and customer behaviour journey to simplify and enrich the overall experience. Flash Trade is the outcome of this initiative and more such innovative products are being planned to launch in the future," said Vishal Gulechha, head – Retail Equity, ICICI Securities.
“Flash Trade is user friendly and makes the trade visual in terms of risk, profitability and drawdown. The whole trading experience is simplified and advanced analysis tools are also made available for matured traders to take advantage of," he added.
