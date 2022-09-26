ICICIdirect launches Flash Trade for F&O traders

“The Indian capital market has been seeing the entry of a large number of young investors and traders. Many of these young traders require guidance, hand holding, and tools to manage the risks associated with trading and investments. Keeping the interest of these investors and traders, and also the larger trading and investment community in mind, ICICIdirect, an app and online platform for investments, insurance, and loan products, today said it has launched a unique proposition in the form of Flash Trade," ICICIdirect said in its statement.