Deepak Kochhar, the husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday in the alleged ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

The multi-crore money laundering scam was being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Kochhar, one of the main accused in the ICICI-Videocon loan case, was arrested by the ED in September last year under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in the alleged money laundering case.

Almost a week after his arrest, the 60-year-old had tested positive for Covid-19. He was shifted to Delhi's AIIMS for treatment.

Last month, the special PMLA court in Mumbai had granted bail to Chanda Kochhar in connection with the money-laundering case involving a ₹1,875 crore loan to the Videocon Group.

Chanda Kochhar had to step down as the ICICI CEO in 2018 because of the investigation. She had denied all charges against her and her husband.

The central probe agency - that investigates financial crimes - had registered a case on the issue on 30 January, 2019. An investigation against Deepak Kochhar, Chanda Kochhar, Venugopal Dhoot and their related firms began following the case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on 22 January, 2019.

ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering scam case

The case involves ₹3,250 crore in loans given by the ICICI to the Videocon Group, controlled by the industrialist Venugopal Dhoot, when Chanda Kochhar was leading the bank.

Videocon group had made around 28 proposals to the ICICI Bank, of which, around eight were sanctioned. Chanda Kochhar was part of the sanctioning as well as recommending committee in four such proposals made by the Videocon group.

The ICICI Bank sanctioned loans worth ₹1,875 crore to the Videocon Group and the companies associated with it between 2009 and 2011. Most of these loans were in complete violations of banking regulations and ICICI Bank policies.

Chanda Kochhar was the CEO and Managing Director of the ICICI Bank then.

Within months of sanctioning of the loans, Dhoot's Supreme Energy had granted a loan of ₹64 crore to NuPower Renewables, in which Deepak Kochhar has 50% stake.

Investigators allege the ₹64 crore loan to Kochhar's firm was part of a quid pro quo deal.

The ED, during its investigation, found that loans sanctioned to the Videocon group were kept alive by evergreen IMG or refinancing of loans worth around ₹1,730 crore, which turned into NPA in June 2017.

