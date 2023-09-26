ICMAI CMA June 2023 results announced on official website icmai.in. Intermediate and Final exams for Dec 2023 scheduled.

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) announced their results of CMA Final, Inter result 2023 on Tuesday on the official website - icmai.in .

ICMAI noted that the results of the Intermediate and Final Examination of June 2023 will be out as per notification. “The results of the intermediate and final examination of June 2023 will be declared as per notification. Students are advised not to rely upon any unconfirmed and unauthorised social media posts."

Furthermore, ICMAI has unveiled the schedule for the Intermediate and Final examinations set for December 10 to 17, 2023, in the recent announcement. For additional information and the complete timetable, individuals can refer to the official website of the institute.

To access their results, candidates are required to utilize their identification numbers.

The ICMAI CMA June 2023 examination took place from July 15 to July 2023. To access their results, candidates need to visit the official website at icmai.in and follow these steps:

Visit the official website icmai.in. Locate and click on the link that says “Intermediate & Final result for June 2023 term is now available." You will be redirected to a new page where you need to log in using your registration number and password. Once logged in, your result will be displayed on the screen. Review the result, and if needed, download it for reference.

