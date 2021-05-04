ICMR aadvises removing need for RT-PCR test for inter-state travel

In a departure from its earlier advisories, the agency also advised scaling up testing using the less accurate rapid antigen tests (RAT) to meet the overwhelming demand. While RAT can detect covid-19 in 15-30 minutes, much more quickly as compared to RT-PCR, it is less accurate as compared to the latter. However, considering its short-turnaround time, it offers a huge advantage of quick detection of cases and opportunity to isolate and treat them early for curbing transmission, ICMR said.