The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved test kit developed by Chennai-based KRIYA Medical technologies which can detect influenza H1N1, H3N2, Yamagata and Victoria sublineages, Covid-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), IANS has reported.

This approval for KRIVIDA Trivus comes at the time when the country is seeing surge in Covid variant XBB.1.16 and influenza.

The RT-qPCR test kit effectively distinguishes influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and respiratory syncytial virus, within the shortest turnaround time, the company said as quoted by IANS.

The kit has a cycle time of 27 minutes and the time around 50-60 minutes for the results to be read which can enable an immediate line of treatment.

Highlighting its benefits further, the company said the kit can be used in all the available RT-PCR equipment.

The three pathogens have similar initial symptoms but differs in how the illness progresses, how easily they spread, and how they are treated.

The company has claimed that the kit helps in identifying which pathogen is causing the respiratory illness and helps in choosing the appropriate course of treatment, IANS reported.

India is currently seeing spike in covid cases in India with the emergence of the new XBB.1.16 variant. Apart from this the country is also seeing surge in H3N2 cases. From January 2 to March 5, 451 cases of H3N2 have been reported in the country, according to data shared by the ministry. As of 17 March, India recorded a single-day rise of 796 coronavirus infections. Yesterday, the Health Ministry wrote letters to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka noting that certain parts of the country had seen an uptick in cases. He advised these states to examine the COVID-19 situation at the micro-level and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of the disease. The state governments have also started taking precautionary measures to prevent the possible outbreak of viral infections. H3N2 has been the dominant subtype followed by H1N1. However, the Union Ministry of Health on Friday said that the cases arising from seasonal influenza including H3N2 are expected to decline from March end.

H3N2 symptoms

Symptoms of the H3N2 subtype include fever, cough, breathlessness, wheezing, and clinical signs of pneumonia. ICMR reports that out of hospitalized SARI patients with H3N2, 92% suffer from fever, 86% from cough, and 27% from breathlessness. In some cases, patients may require oxygen or ICU care.

fever

relentless coughing

breathlessness

wheezing

clinical signs of pneumonia

COVID XBB 1.16 symptoms

As of now, there is little to no difference between the symptoms of Covid XBB 1.16 and XBB 1.15. The symptoms of this variant include fever, sore throat, cold, headache, body aches, and fatigue. It also might impact your digestive system and respiratory system