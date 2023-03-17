ICMR approves RT-qPCR kit to detect influenza, SARS-CoV-2, RSV; here's how it works2 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 01:59 PM IST
- The approval for KRIVIDA Trivus comes at the time when the country is seeing surge in Covid variant XBB.1.16 and influenza.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved test kit developed by Chennai-based KRIYA Medical technologies which can detect influenza H1N1, H3N2, Yamagata and Victoria sublineages, Covid-19, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), IANS has reported.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×