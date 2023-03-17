India is currently seeing spike in covid cases in India with the emergence of the new XBB.1.16 variant. Apart from this the country is also seeing surge in H3N2 cases. From January 2 to March 5, 451 cases of H3N2 have been reported in the country, according to data shared by the ministry. As of 17 March, India recorded a single-day rise of 796 coronavirus infections. Yesterday, the Health Ministry wrote letters to Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka noting that certain parts of the country had seen an uptick in cases. He advised these states to examine the COVID-19 situation at the micro-level and maintain focus on implementation of necessary measures for prompt and effective management of the disease. The state governments have also started taking precautionary measures to prevent the possible outbreak of viral infections. H3N2 has been the dominant subtype followed by H1N1. However, the Union Ministry of Health on Friday said that the cases arising from seasonal influenza including H3N2 are expected to decline from March end.

