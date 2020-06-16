The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has written to states to reduce charges of covid-19 testing in private laboratories, which is now capped at ₹4,500, with the majority of testing material now being made in India.

The letter by the country’s apex biomedical research body comes at a time when the government is reviewing instances of over charging by private hospitals for covid-19 treatment. The ICMR said it has been trying to provide testing kits and reagents through the 16 distribution depots at various ICMR institutes.

At the start of the covid-19 pandemic, there was a shortage of testing kits and reagents as India was reliant on imported products for molecular detection of viruses. In mid-March, no rates for RTPCR test for coronavirus was available for reference in the country.

ICMR thus suggested that the upper limit for a single test be set at ₹4,500, in view of the cost of imported kits, and efforts involved in carrying out the tests.

“In this intervening period, all out efforts have been made to facilitate local companies by handholding and promoting them to locally manufacturer swabs, viral transport media, and RNA extraction kits. Indigenous diagnostic kits are also being approved on a fast track basis for RT-PCR testing," Dr Balram Bhargava, director general, ICMR, and secretary, department of health research, ministry of health and family welfare, said in a letter written to chief secretaries of all states two weeks ago. Mint has reviewed a copy of the letter.

A TrueNAT-based test for covid-19 has also been validated and included as a testing modality at district hospitals and primary health centres. Inclusion of other alternative platforms, such as CB NAAT/GeneXpert and Abott HIV viral load testing machines, are improving the situation.

“Now, testing supplies are also stabilized and many of you have started procuring such kits from the local market. Prices are becoming competitive and are undergoing reduction because of varied options of testing materials or kits, including indigenous ones," said Bhargava.

The earlier upper ceiling of ₹4,500 may not be applicable now, in view of the evolving prices of testing commodities, he said.

“Therefore, all state governments and Union territories administrations are advised to negotiate with private labs and fix up mutually agreeable prices for samples being sent by the government and also for private individuals desirous of testing by these labs," Bhargava added.

