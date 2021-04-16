ICMR asks states to share data of genome sequencing of SARS CoV2 virus

“The RT PCR tests being used in India do not miss these mutations as the RTPCR tests being used in India target more than two genes. Sensitivity and specificity of the RTPCR tests remains the same as earlier," said the union health ministry in a statement. “The detection of these mutations does not change the strategy of management which remains to test, track, trace and treat. The use of masks remains as the most important shield to prevent the spread of Covid 19," it said.