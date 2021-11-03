ICMR at IITs for fostering medical device, diagnostics innovation

The setting-up of ICMR-DHR CoE at IITs will create a pipeline of innovative medical devices, start-ups and will incentivise and motivate local manufacturing in India and provide holistic support to the technologies/ products nearing commercialisation. As most of the medical devices available in India are not affordable, the philosophy behind the scheme is to develop “more for less for more" to ensure wider product outreach with a mandate to promote “Global Affordable Need Driven Healthcare Innovation" (GANDHI). This will have significant impact on improving access to affordable quality healthcare, particularly for middle and lower income segments of the Indian population.

