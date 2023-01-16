Home / Science / Health /  ICMR backs Corbevax, nasal vac for booster

NEW DELHI : Experts of the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) national task force on covid-19 have concluded that Biological E’s Corbevax and Bharat Biotech’s Incovacc nasal vaccine are well suited to booster jabs.

The recommendation comes amid continuing Around 224 million booster doses have been administered, which is merely 28% of the eligible population.low uptake of the booster dose in India even as cases rise in China and some other countries.

So far Indians have received a booster dose of either Covaxin or Covishield. In addition, the task force at its meeting last week also discussed preparedness and covid surveillance done by INSACOG. Experts said that at present all Omicron sub-variants and lineages are present in India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout