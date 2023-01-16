NEW DELHI : Experts of the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) national task force on covid-19 have concluded that Biological E’s Corbevax and Bharat Biotech’s Incovacc nasal vaccine are well suited to booster jabs.

The recommendation comes amid continuing Around 224 million booster doses have been administered, which is merely 28% of the eligible population.low uptake of the booster dose in India even as cases rise in China and some other countries.

So far Indians have received a booster dose of either Covaxin or Covishield. In addition, the task force at its meeting last week also discussed preparedness and covid surveillance done by INSACOG. Experts said that at present all Omicron sub-variants and lineages are present in India.