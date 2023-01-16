ICMR backs Corbevax, nasal vac for booster1 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Around 224 million booster doses have been administered, which is merely 28% of the eligible population.
NEW DELHI : Experts of the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) national task force on covid-19 have concluded that Biological E’s Corbevax and Bharat Biotech’s Incovacc nasal vaccine are well suited to booster jabs.