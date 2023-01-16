Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Science / Health /  ICMR backs Corbevax, nasal vac for booster

1 min read . 16 Jan 2023Priyanka Sharma
So far Indians have received a booster dose of either Covaxin or Covishield. (AFP)

Around 224 million booster doses have been administered, which is merely 28% of the eligible population.

NEW DELHI :Experts of the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) national task force on covid-19 have concluded that Biological E’s Corbevax and Bharat Biotech’s Incovacc nasal vaccine are well suited to booster jabs.

The recommendation comes amid continuing Around 224 million booster doses have been administered, which is merely 28% of the eligible population.low uptake of the booster dose in India even as cases rise in China and some other countries.

So far Indians have received a booster dose of either Covaxin or Covishield. In addition, the task force at its meeting last week also discussed preparedness and covid surveillance done by INSACOG. Experts said that at present all Omicron sub-variants and lineages are present in India.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Priyanka Sharma

Priyanka Shamra is a health and pharma journalist with nearly nine years of field reporting experience. She is a special correspondent with Mint. Her beat includes covering the Ministry of Health and Department of Pharmaceuticals. She also covers the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of Biotechnology.
