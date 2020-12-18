OPEN APP
Home >News >India >ICMR chief Balram Bhargava undergoing treatment for Covid at AIIMS Trauma Centre
Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR (ANI)
ICMR chief Balram Bhargava undergoing treatment for Covid at AIIMS Trauma Centre

Updated: 18 Dec 2020, 08:36 PM IST

Bhargava, who is also a cardiologist, had tested positive for coronavirus infection around 7-8 days ago and was under home isolation, say sources

New Delhi: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the AIIMS Trauma Centre here, official sources said on Friday.

Bhargava, who is also a cardiologist, had tested positive for coronavirus infection around 7-8 days ago and was under home isolation, they said.

He was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, which was converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility on December 15.

According to the sources, he is recovering well and likely to be discharged soon.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

