ICMR commissions comprehensive covid-19 research to 83 institutions

According to ICMR, despite intense efforts by the global scientific community, there is still not enough knowledge on the functional aspects of the virus, its transmission dynamics, immunological response to natural infection and vaccines
The Indian Council of Medical Research has accepted proposals from more than 80 institutions for conducting evidence-based scientific research on covid-19, aiming to garner a better understanding of the virus that brought the world to a standstill, Dr Samiran Panda, additional director general, ICMR, said.
These medical research projects are being carried out at 83 premier medical colleges, hospitals and medical research organization such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), Dr BR Ambedkar Institute of Medical Sciences, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (Chandigarh), and ICMR-National Institute for Implementation Research on Non-Communicable Diseases and University of Delhi.
The long-term projects on the psychological and behavioural changes among school-going adolescents and older people, and temporal association of sleep apnea -- a potentially serious sleep disorder -- on covid-19 survivors will help policymakers formulate health-related policies, specifically for the management of covid-19 in India, he added.
“ICMR is funding research projects as we need to have a better understanding of the virus. These long-term studies are being carried out to answer the most pressing research questions in clinical research, diagnostics and biomarkers, epidemiology and surveillance and operations research," said Panda.
It is also important for ICMR to understand the drivers of vaccine hesitancy and reduced uptake, clinical spectrum of the disease and its progression. The projects also include a 12-month follow-up study to characterize the pulmonary sequelae -- the aftereffect of a disease -- in patients who have recovered from severe covid-19 infection, and risk factor of chronic sequelae and genetic assessment. Besides, covid-19 vaccine acceptance and uptake in tribal, rural and urban community, risk factor on diabetic patients after covid-19; and building pandemic resilience on covid-19 in rural community and effectiveness of covid-19 vaccine are also topics of research.
ICMR had invited research ideas as concept proposals from independent researchers and received around 2,800 proposals.
“These long-term studies will help us to formulate policy framework in line with the emerging global evidence. We need to understand covid-19 from different aspect for example-its clinical management etc. The results of the study will help us to take necessary action in future in the interest of public health," said Dr Lokesh Sharma, scientist at ICMR.
