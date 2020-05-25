ICMR certificate to swab test: Goa revises SOPs for road, rail or air passengers

The government of Goa today released a revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for all domestic passengers arriving by air, rail, or road to the state.

These SOPs are applicable for all passengers who are to arrive to the state by any means and are to be followed.

"We have decided that whoever wants to come to Goa, if they bring an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) approved COVID-19 negative certificate issued within 48 hours prior of arrival, they will be allowed to go to their homes," said Pramod Sawant, Goa Chief Minister.

The announcement came amid the fourth phase of the lockdown which was imposed by the government on 25 March in order to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. Lockdown 4.0 is scheduled to end on 31 May, 2020.

The SOPs include a slew of pointers that need to be taken care of when coming into the state. The first and foremost step would be thermal screening of all passengers entering the state at the entry point. After that, those found symptomatic will be mandatorily tested and quarantined.

Furthermore, those who are not found affected by the virus will be given three following options one if which they have to select on self declaration form to be submitted at the entry point:

1- Produce a Covid-19 certificate from ICMR as already stated by the chief minister.

2- Get a Covid-19 test done by providing swabs at the at the collection centres and paying ₹2,000 for the test and maintaining self-isolation till the results come.

3-Be under home quarantine for 14 days under stamping. If the person is found violating the rules, he or she will be immediately shifted to paid institutional quarantine, along with his or her family, the SOP stated.

Moreover, the SOP also mentioned that passengers who have a history of international travel as declared in the form, he or she will have to pay ₹2,000 and will be "mandatorily tested and quarantined till test results come."

The state government also clarified that passengers who do not have any residence in the state should avoid coming as no hotels or guest houses are allowed to function, according to the guidelines by Ministry of Home Affairs in Clause 2(iv) dated 17 May, 2020.

Furthermore, the SOPs also mentioned that all other guidelines and protocols as ordered by the MHA will follow slong with these mentioned above.

Earlier this week, government of India had said that domestic flights and civil aviation operations will resume from 25 May in a "calibrated" manner. According to the minister, special operating procedures (SOPs) for passenger movement are being separately issued.

"Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from 25 May. All airports & air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25 May. SOPs for passenger movement also being separately issued by Ministry," tweeted Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Commercial flight operations in the country have been suspended since March 25 when the government first imposed a nationwide lockdown.

Earlier today, Maharashtra government agreed to allow limited takeoffs and landings at Mumbai airport.

"Initially the state government will allow 25 takeoffs and 25 landings every day from the capital city. This number will be increased gradually," said Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. "State government will issue details and guidelines in this regard soon," he added.

Many states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu were opposed to opening up of their airports in view of rising cases of the coronavirus infection, making it difficult for the airlines as well as the civil aviation authorities to resume services.

Some states decided to put passengers on mandatory institutional quarantine while several others talked about putting them under home quarantine. Among them are Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh.

