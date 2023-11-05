ICMR data leak spurs call for public-private data protection partnership
Personal identifiable information of about 815 million Indians has been leaked on the dark web, including names, phone numbers, addresses, Aadhaar, and passport information, according to a report by US-based cybersecurity firm Security.
Cybersecurity has become an extremely important issue in today's world. The proliferation of technology has increased the number of cyber threats and data breach incidents across the globe. These threats may manifest as viruses, malware, phishing attacks, and more.
