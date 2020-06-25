ICMR data shows over 75 lakh COVID-19 tests done till 24 June

NEW DELHI : More than75 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted by various labs across India till 24 June, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research ( ICMR ) data.

The apex medical research body data also showed that 207,871 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

“75,60,782 samples tested till June 24. 2,07,871 samples tested in the last 24 hours," the ICMR said.

On Thursday, India's COVID-19 count reached 473,105 with the highest single-day spike of 16,922 coronavirus cases recorded in the last 24 hours. 418 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours taking India's death toll to 14,894.

ICMR in its latest advisory has suggested that all concerned states, public and private institutions take required measures to scale-up COVID19 testing. To ramp up the testing capacity, total 1,000 COVID-19 testing labs—730 labs (public) and 270 labs (private)--have been approved by the ICMR.

According to the Union ministry of health and family welfare, the number of COVID-19 patients recovering every day is growing. In last 24 hours, a total of 10,495 COVID-19 patients have recovered taking the total count to 258,684. The recovery rate is 56.71% amongst COVID-19 patients.

“India has one of the lowest deaths per lakh population in the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) situation report 154 on June 22 noted that India has one of the lowest deaths per lakh population. India's cases of death per lakh population are 1.00 while the global average is more than six times at 6.04," said the ministry.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via