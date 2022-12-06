ICMR data shows unequal toll of cancer on women3 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 12:30 AM IST
More women than men diagnosed with cancer; 1.57 mn Indians may develop disease in 2025
NEW DELHI : More women than men in India are being diagnosed with cancer, a disease that is likely to strike 1.57 million in 2025 from 1.46 million this year, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed in its bi-annual report, alarming the Indian health establishment.