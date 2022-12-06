ICMR data shows unequal toll of cancer on women

According to the report, around 763,575 more males are likely to suffer from cancer in 2025, compared to 601,737 in 2015. Among women the number will increase to 806,218 in 2025 from 627,202 in 2015. The report said ICMR data used for the analysis covered around 10% of the population. However, the analysis does not cover populous Uttar Pradesh and Bihar because of unavailability of data, said scientists.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}