The COVID-19 situation in India continues to deteriorate, as the country yet again reported the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.73 lakh fresh infections and 1,619 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr. Balram Bhargava said there is no difference in the percent of death between the first wave and second wave.

"Higher requirement of oxygen was found in this wave. There is no difference in the percent of death between the first wave and second wave from the data we have," said ICMR DG Dr. Balram Bhargava, ANI reports.

He further said that the holed up population continues to be more vulnerable to be admitted to the hospital and have problems.

The ICMR DG listed three main reasons for the higher transmissibility of Covid-19 - laxity, Covid inappropriate behaviour and and various unidentified mutation.

"We have had tremendous amount of laxity, Covid-19 inappropriate behaviour and various unidentified mutation, of them some are of concern —UK, Brazilian and South African variants, which have been demonstrated to have higher transmissibility," said Dr. Balram Bhargava.

He added, we have also found a double mutant in India but the higher transmissibility of this is not established.

According to the Health Ministry, India reported at least 2,73,810 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases in the country to 1,50,61,919. There are currently 19,29,329 active cases in the country as of Monday.

The death toll reached 1,78,769 with additional 1,619 fatalities.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,44,178 people recovered from the virus. With this, the total number of recoveries reached 1,29,53,821 in India.


