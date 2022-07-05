ICMR evaluates efficacy of shortening of existing TB treatment regimen2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2022, 06:26 AM IST
- ICMR’s TB institute evaluates the efficacy of a 4-month regimen for TB treatment to compare with the present 6 months course
Scientists at ICMR’s National Institute of Research in Tuberculosis have kicked off a multi-centric study to evaluate the efficacy of a 4-month daily regimen for TB treatment using Moxifloxacin, a drug used to prevent the disease as compared to the existing 6-month course.