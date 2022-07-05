ICMR evaluates efficacy of shortening of existing TB treatment regimen

"We would enroll around 500 TB patients who will receive a four-month regimen, the regular Fixed-dose Combination (FDC) with the Moxifloxacin added on to it, they will get it for four months. Then we will follow them for any relapse, for 24 months after the complete treatment," Dr Padma Priyadarshini, Director of the ICMR's National Institute for Research in Tuberculosis (NIRT), said adding that the recruitment is ongoing for this study.