Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) have granted conditional exemption to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for conducting feasibility study of Covid-19 vaccine delivery using drones in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, MoCA said in a statement on Thursday.

"The permission exemption is valid for a period of one year or until further orders," it added.

The ministry has also granted conditional drone use exemption to Nagar Nigam of Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar and Rudrapur for preparation of GIS based property database and electronic tax register for one year or until further orders.

Others that have been given conditional drone use exemption include West Central Railway (WCR) Kota for train accident site and maintaining safety and security of the railway assets for a period of one year, West Central Railway (WCR) Katni for train accident site and maintaining safety and security of the railway assets for a period of one year.

In addition to these, Vedanta Ltd. (Cairn Oil & Gas) also received the conditional drone usage exemption for data acquisition for asset inspecting and mapping till 08/04/2022.

"These exemptions shall be valid only if all conditions and limitations as stated for the respective entities are strictly adhered to. In case of violation of any condition, the exemption shall become null and void and action may be initiated by MoCA & DGCA," the ministry said.

"The links of the public notice of the drone usage permission grant to the aforementioned entities can be accessed from the MoCA website," it added.

