ICMR helping Serum Institute in conducting clinical trials for two vaccines

The ICMR has been ramping up the covid-19 testing in the country. For the first time, a record number of more than 9 lakh covid-19 tests have been conducted in a single day on Thursday. With 9,18,470 covid-19 tests done in the last 24 hours, India is poised to see an exponential increase towards its resolve of testing 10 lakh samples daily. The cumulative tests on Thursday crossed 3.25 crore (3,26,61,252), the union health ministry said.