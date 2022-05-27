In view of the public health concerns over emerging and re-emerging viral infections in recent times, including SARS-CoV-2, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has initiated research on virological, clinical and immunological aspects of such diseases to prevent future pandemics.

Highlighting the importance of strengthening India’s health infrastructure to offer a fast and effective public health response, Lokesh Sharma, a senior scientist at ICMR, said: “Emerging and re-emerging viral infections pose a continuous threat to the global public health system. In recent years, India has seen several viral infections that caused multiple outbreaks and the covid-19 pandemic made us realize the need to strengthen our health infrastructure by conducting relevant research to prepare for future viral outbreaks."

Research will be conducted at National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, and ICMR institutes across India. Sharma said scientists will start surveillance in defined communities and cohorts for specific viruses that may cause outbreaks, develop capabilities to characterize and identify them at genetic and protein levels, and study the host-pathogen interaction and pathogenesis of emerging and re-emerging viruses to understand the varied role of host genetic factors and immune response against infections and re-infections.

Researchers will also study the natural history and disease spectrum to identify outcomes and co-morbidities, using big data analytics and artificial intelligence platforms to integrate multiple disease-related data points and develop future disease prediction models for emerging viral infections.

“A subcomponent titled, “supporting research in NIV, Pune, and other ICMR-associated research institutes" has been approved for ICMR-DHR under Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission." Sharma said.

The proposals will be submitted as per ICMR Task Force project guidelines to encourage multi-centre collaborative projects and build capacity across all ICMR institutes.

“All submitted project proposals will be evaluated by an ICMR expert group. Project proposals will be reviewed on the merit of a proposal addressing the existing gap and leading to infrastructure, research and diagnostic capacity building within ICMR institutes," he added.

The move assumes significance considering that while the world is still covering from the covid pandemic, over 100 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 20 countries such as the US. However, no deaths been reported so far.