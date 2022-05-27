ICMR initiates research to track emerging viruses

Research will be conducted at National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, and ICMR institutes across India. Sharma said scientists will start surveillance in defined communities and cohorts for specific viruses that may cause outbreaks, develop capabilities to characterize and identify them at genetic and protein levels, and study the host-pathogen interaction and pathogenesis of emerging and re-emerging viruses to understand the varied role of host genetic factors and immune response against infections and re-infections.

