ICMR is actively exploring saliva-based test for Covid-19: Vardhan

New Delhi: Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, on Sunday said there's no significant mutation in SARS-CoV-2 in India and that ICMR is actively exploring saliva-based test for Covid-19.

He was answering questions posed by his social media interactors on the Sunday Samvaad platform. These questions covered a multitude of queries concerning not only the current situation of Covid but also the government’s approach to it.

Speaking on the concrete measures that have been planned to handle such public health emergencies in the future, he said ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ will strengthen the nation to an extent where we will be able to overcome any eventuality including another pandemic. Vardhan emphasised that ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ underlines the commitment of the government for increased investments in public health and other health reforms to prepare India for future pandemics.

He added that a major proposal under consideration at the Expenditure Finance Committee level includes the following components:

· Strengthening surveillance of infectious diseases and outbreak response including that for points of entry.

· Establishment of dedicated infectious disease management hospital blocks in district hospitals.

· Establishment of Integrated Public Health Laboratories, etc.

Vardhan added that India’s handling of outbreaks in the past such as SARS, Ebola and Plague will play a major role in containing COVID.The Union Minister assured another follower that no significant or drastic mutations have been found in strains of SARS-CoV-2 in India (available in GISAID, global database), till now. He informed that ICMR has been conducting large-scale sequencing of nationally representative strains of SARS-CoV-2 virus collected over the past several months over different time-points and detailed results on mutations and evolution of the virus will be available in early October.

On the recent saliva-based test for Covid-19, Dr. Harsh Vardhan noted that ICMR has validated a few tests but no reliable test has been found and companies with tests approved by US-FDA have still not approached the Government of India. He added that ICMR is actively exploring this test method and will inform as soon as reliable options are available.

India's Covid-19 case tally on Sunday crossed the 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The total case tally stands at 54,00,620 including 10,10,824 active cases, 43,03,044 cured/discharged/migrated and 86,752 deaths.

India has tested a record 12 lakh samples for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

So far, as many as 6.37 crore samples have been tested across the country.

Being a doctor himself, the Minister answered questions on the clinical management of Covid-19 in great detail. He dispelled myths surrounding the use of Hydroxychloroquine and Plasma Therapy in treating Covid-19. He also explained to his audience how coronavirus becomes fatal for the elderly and the co-morbid. “Scientific evidence points towards a high viral load and development of cytokine storms among the elderly perhaps due to certain genetic polymorphism in Toll-like receptors on cells prominent among them. During the course of COVID-19, older patients can reduce their viral titers, only to rapidly descend into a state of shock involving hyperactivation of the immune system and hypercoagulation in small blood vessels," he said.

However, Vardhan forewarned that this does not mean that a younger person cannot die due to COVID-19 though the risk of death is far lower in this case for younger people.

On the matter of availability of medical oxygen in the country, Dr. Harsh Vardhan assured that there is enough oxygen being produced in the country and that the Health Ministry is closely monitoring the situation. He took the occasion to remind everyone that the Health Ministry had dispatched oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of the country specifically to avert the logistic issues coming to light.

He dispelled fears caused by the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine candidate and said that vaccine development is a complex process and that trials have been restarted only after an independent investigative expert committee gave them the permission to proceed ahead. He explained the difference between various vaccines under clinical trial in India and that since the vaccine formulations, doses, route of administration are different for the vaccines, their mechanisms of action are also different. However, the desirable outcome of each vaccine is much the same ie. ensuring healthy individuals with immunity against novel coronavirus.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan also spoke on the role of traditional medicine in the present context. He said that the AYUSH Ministry along with the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have developed research protocols for validating the claims of various Ayush practitioners for Covid-19 solutions although no formulations have been validated as a specific drug to treat Covid-19 till now. He added that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization has permitted Ayush practitioners to conduct research on Covid-19 and generate evidence towards development of Ayurvedic drugs for Covid-19.

He assured that he would do his best to highlight the best practices of India including Ayurveda in his capacity as the Chairman of Executive Board of WHO. He said that the work that has been done in Dharavi for COVID-19 control and mitigation is already there on the WHO website for the world to see.

Dr Harsh Vardhan shared that a total of 155 families of COVID Warriors have claimed relief under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana. These include 64 doctors, 32 auxiliary nurse midwives and multipurpose healthcare workers, 14 ASHA workers and 45 other front line workers who lost their lives.

Vardhan acknowledged that the current COVID-19 outbreak has had a significant impact on everyone’s mental health, especially so, for elderly persons who are aware of being at a higher risk. During the Sunday Samvaad, he shared several tips for the senior citizens for their mental wellbeing.

He also noted that it would take substantive time for herd immunity to develop so as to be able to cover about 70% of the population. Hence the focus of Government of India is primarily towards putting together a strategy that combines containment and hospital management.

