ICMR is actively exploring saliva-based test for Covid-19: Vardhan

Being a doctor himself, the Minister answered questions on the clinical management of Covid-19 in great detail. He dispelled myths surrounding the use of Hydroxychloroquine and Plasma Therapy in treating Covid-19. He also explained to his audience how coronavirus becomes fatal for the elderly and the co-morbid. “Scientific evidence points towards a high viral load and development of cytokine storms among the elderly perhaps due to certain genetic polymorphism in Toll-like receptors on cells prominent among them. During the course of COVID-19, older patients can reduce their viral titers, only to rapidly descend into a state of shock involving hyperactivation of the immune system and hypercoagulation in small blood vessels," he said.