ICMR issues advisory allowing covid 'testing on demand' for domestic tourists

Besides, it advised testing all symptomatic (ILI symptoms) individuals with history of international travel in the last 14 days, all symptomatic (ILI symptoms) contacts of a laboratory-confirmed case, all symptomatic (ILI symptoms) healthcare and frontline workers involved in containment and mitigation activities and all symptomatic ILI cases among returnees and migrants within seven days of illness, with RT-PCR, TrueNat or CBNAAT being the first choice of test in order of priority.