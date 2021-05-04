ICMR issues RT-PCR testing guidelines amid second wave of Covid-19: Details here

India, on Tuesday, reported a slight dip in single-day Covid-19 cases as it registered 3,57,229 new infections in the last 24 hours. The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1 but came down to 3,68,147 cases yesterday. With this, India's overall Covid-19 caseload has surged to 2,02,82,833.

