ICMR launches mobile RT-PCR Lab to make covid testing more accessible

The government said that it is planning to add more such labs to add more capacity to covid-19 testing. The lab is accredited by National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and approved by the ICMR. “RT-PCR tests are most decisive and crucial for covid-19 testing. These tests will be offered free of cost of testing will be borne by the ICMR. The test report would be available within 6 to 8 hours from the time of sample collection compared to the average 24 to 48 hours taken by similar test reports," said the union health ministry in a statement.

SpiceHealth has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the ICMR for setting up testing facilities (laboratories) and collection centres across the country. “To begin with, the first testing facility has been set up in Delhi. More such testing facilities will come up in different parts of the National Capital over the coming days. It is planned to set up 10 labs in the first phase. At the outset, each lab would be able to test up to 1,000 samples per day and testing would slowly be ramped up to 3,000 samples per day per lab," the government said.

The covid-19 cases continue to increase in India. The total tally of covid-19 on Monday reached 91,66,892 and the toll touched 1,34,804. India’s present active caseload (4,43,486) is 4.85% of the total Positive Cases. In the last 24 hours, 44,059 persons were found infected with covid-19, according to the union health ministry. Ten States/UTs have contributed 78.74%of the new cases. Delhi reported 6,746 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 5,753 new cases while Kerala reported 5,254 daily cases yesterday, the government said that 15 States and UTs are reporting less than the national average of cases per million population (6,623).

74.95% of the 511 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are concentrated in Ten States/UTs, the union health ministry said. Delhi with 121 reported deaths occupy 23.68% of new fatalities. Maharashtra saw a fatality count of 50 while West Bengal followed closely with 49 new fatalities. 21 States and UTs are reporting lower than the national average of deaths per million (97), the government said.

