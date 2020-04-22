Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country in terms of the number of people infected from coronavirus. (Bloomberg)
ICMR lists 87 private laboratories for coronavirus tests. Full list here

22 Apr 2020, 11:39 AM IST

  • Among the 87 laboratories, which are set up in 15 states, Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 testing labs at 20
  • The ICMR further said that a total of 4,62,621 samples from 4,47,812 individuals have been tested for coronavirus as on April 21 at 9 pm

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday released a list of 87 private laboratories to conduct COVID-19 tests.

Among the 87 laboratories, which are set up in 15 states, Maharashtra has the highest number of COVID-19 testing labs at 20. It is to mention that Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country in terms of the number of people infected from coronavirus.

Moreover, 12 laboratories are in Telangana, 11 in Delhi, 10 in Tamil Nadu, 7 in Haryana, 6 in West Bengal, 5 in Karnataka 4 in Gujarat, and 2 each in Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and 1 each in Uttarakhand and Odisha.

The ICMR further said that a total of 4,62,621 samples from 4,47,812 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as on April 21 at 9 pm.

"Also, 26,943 samples have been reported on 21 April till 9 pm," it added. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

