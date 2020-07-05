ICMR mulls cap on covid-19 test charges at private hospitals, diagnostic centres

The Supreme Court in April issued a revised order on covid-19 testing in private labs and said it should be free for the poorest of the country rather than for everybody as was initially mandated. In May, ICMR also removed the cap of Rs4,500 on testing charges and asked the states and Union territories to negotiate with private labs to fix "mutually agreeable" rates for the test. In June, the apex biomedical research body said the private sector should further lower costs as reagents and materials for testing were now being made in India. Earlier, the country had been importing these.