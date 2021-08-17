OPEN APP
Home >News >India >ICMR projects export of 62 crore Covid testing kits between July and September

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has projected an export of 62 crore coronavirus testing kits between July and September.

Taking to Twitter, the ICMR wrote, "The ICMR/DHR (Department of Health Research) supports the manufacturers to export surplus quantities of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits after meeting the in-country demands. The projected export till September 2021 is a cumulative total of 62 crore test kits of RT-PCR, Viral Transport Media (VTM), RNA extraction and rapid antigen tests."

The ICMR further said the production capacity of coronavirus testing kits has been substantially enhanced, "making India atmanirbhar (self-reliant)".

This has resulted in significant reduction in cost and improved availability.

The India manufacturers have substantially ramped up their production capacity to meet the in-country requirements and surplus quantities can be exported, the apex research body said.

