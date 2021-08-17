1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2021, 11:41 PM ISTLivemint
The ICMR further said the production capacity of coronavirus testing kits has been substantially enhanced, 'making India atmanirbhar (self-reliant)'
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has projected an export of 62 crore coronavirus testing kits between July and September.
Taking to Twitter, the ICMR wrote, "The ICMR/DHR (Department of Health Research) supports the manufacturers to export surplus quantities of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits after meeting the in-country demands. The projected export till September 2021 is a cumulative total of 62 crore test kits of RT-PCR, Viral Transport Media (VTM), RNA extraction and rapid antigen tests."