The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has projected an export of 62 crore coronavirus testing kits between July and September.

Taking to Twitter, the ICMR wrote, "The ICMR/DHR (Department of Health Research) supports the manufacturers to export surplus quantities of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits after meeting the in-country demands. The projected export till September 2021 is a cumulative total of 62 crore test kits of RT-PCR, Viral Transport Media (VTM), RNA extraction and rapid antigen tests."

The ICMR further said the production capacity of coronavirus testing kits has been substantially enhanced, "making India atmanirbhar (self-reliant)".

This has resulted in significant reduction in cost and improved availability.

The India manufacturers have substantially ramped up their production capacity to meet the in-country requirements and surplus quantities can be exported, the apex research body said.

