Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >ICMR projects export of 62 crore Covid testing kits between July and September

ICMR projects export of 62 crore Covid testing kits between July and September

Premium
The India manufacturers have substantially ramped up their production capacity to meet the in-country requirements and surplus quantities can be exported, the ICMR said.
1 min read . 17 Aug 2021 Livemint

  • The ICMR further said the production capacity of coronavirus testing kits has been substantially enhanced, 'making India atmanirbhar (self-reliant)'

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has projected an export of 62 crore coronavirus testing kits between July and September.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has projected an export of 62 crore coronavirus testing kits between July and September.

Taking to Twitter, the ICMR wrote, "The ICMR/DHR (Department of Health Research) supports the manufacturers to export surplus quantities of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits after meeting the in-country demands. The projected export till September 2021 is a cumulative total of 62 crore test kits of RT-PCR, Viral Transport Media (VTM), RNA extraction and rapid antigen tests."

Taking to Twitter, the ICMR wrote, "The ICMR/DHR (Department of Health Research) supports the manufacturers to export surplus quantities of the COVID-19 diagnostic kits after meeting the in-country demands. The projected export till September 2021 is a cumulative total of 62 crore test kits of RT-PCR, Viral Transport Media (VTM), RNA extraction and rapid antigen tests."

The ICMR further said the production capacity of coronavirus testing kits has been substantially enhanced, "making India atmanirbhar (self-reliant)".

The ICMR further said the production capacity of coronavirus testing kits has been substantially enhanced, "making India atmanirbhar (self-reliant)".

This has resulted in significant reduction in cost and improved availability.

This has resulted in significant reduction in cost and improved availability.

The India manufacturers have substantially ramped up their production capacity to meet the in-country requirements and surplus quantities can be exported, the apex research body said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The India manufacturers have substantially ramped up their production capacity to meet the in-country requirements and surplus quantities can be exported, the apex research body said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!