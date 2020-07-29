ICMR proposes research on non-communicable disease in relation to covid-19

According to union health ministry, about 75% of fatalities due to covid-19 were among the elderly and those with co morbid conditions suffering from NCDs. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), people with pre-existing NCDs are more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus such as cardiovascular disease (e.g. hypertension, persons who have had, or are at risk for, a heart attack or stroke), Chronic respiratory disease, Diabetes and cancer. Smoking also makes people vulnerable to covid-19.