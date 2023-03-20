ICMR revises covid treatment norms, flags co-infection issue

New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Council (ICMR)’s covid-19 national task force has revised the clinical management guidelines for treatment of adult patients amid rising cases.

In the new treatment protocol, the apex medical research body cautioned about the irrational use of antibiotics and steroids, while recommending that the possibility of co-infection of covid with other endemic infections be determined.

“...Systemic corticosteroids are not indicated in mild disease," read ICMR’s clinical guideline document seen by Mint.

Furthermore, it does not advise use of drugs such as Lopinavir-ritonavir, Hydroxychloroine (HCQ), Ivermectin, convalescent plasma, neutralizing monoclonal antibody, Molnupiravir, Favipiravir, Azithromycin, and Doxycycline in the treatment of covid patients.

Many of these drugs were widely prescribed in India during the first wave of the pandemic, in addition to antibiotics and steroids.

This time around the government task force has suggested symptomatic treatment.

Queries sent to the ICMR spokesperson did not elicit a response.

In a recent interview to Mint, Rajesh Gokhale, secretary, department of biotechnology, said the current surge in India is due to the presence of XBB.1.16 variant of covid which is mild. However, its transmission rate is high. In the last 24 hours, India has recorded 918 new covid-19 infections and 4 deaths.

India is also seeing an outbreak of H3N2 influenza, which has claimed two lives. The symptoms of both covid and influenza are similar, adding a greater risk of co-infection in communities.

With regard to the use of Dexamethasone, the expert panel, for the first time, has defined the appropriate usage and duration for patients in hospital settings. “Dexamethasone 6 mg/day or equivalent dose of methylprednisolone (32 mg in 4 divided doses) usually for 5 to 10 days or until discharge, whichever is earlier," it said, adding there is no evidence of benefits in higher doses.

In addition to this, it recommends High-Resolution Computed Tomography (HRCT) chest to be done only if the case worsens and not in mild cases. “There is a lot of chance of exposure during scanning procedure and it is advisable to avoid HRCT if cases are mild," said a scientist with knowledge of the treatment of covid.

Raman Gangakhedkar, national co-chair and former head of epidemiology of ICMR, said people should not self-medicate if they have covid and flu like symptoms.

They should consult their doctor and follow covid appropriate behaviour.