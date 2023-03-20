ICMR revises covid treatment norms, flags co-infection issue

With regard to the use of Dexamethasone, the expert panel, for the first time, has defined the appropriate usage and duration for patients in hospital settings. “Dexamethasone 6 mg/day or equivalent dose of methylprednisolone (32 mg in 4 divided doses) usually for 5 to 10 days or until discharge, whichever is earlier," it said, adding there is no evidence of benefits in higher doses.