ICMR says some painkillers found to worsen Covid-19

Over reports of BP medications increasing the severity of the disease, the apex health research body said, "After the review of available information, the consensus of various scientific societies and expert group of cardiologists is that currently there is no evidence the two group of drugs -- ACE inhibitors (eg. Ramipril, Enalapril and so on) and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) (eg. Losartan, Telmisartan and so on) increase the susceptibility or severity of COVID-19."