ICMR seeks proposals for manufacture of antimicrobial resistance diagnostics kits

“ICMR’s taskforce is seeking applications on diagnostics for antimicrobial resistance (AMR) as AMR is one of the biggest public health concerns in India. The need is for rapid diagnostic kits to enable us with the early detection of pathogen. Further, the antimicrobial susceptibility testing can equip healthcare professionals to understand the type of infection affecting the patient, analyse its scale and provide appropriate treatment in a timely manner. But such reliable and quality validated rapid-diagnostics kits are lacking in India. There’s a strong requirement to fill this diagnostic gap and contain AMR in the country," Dr Kamini Walia, scientist at the division of epidemiology and communicable diseases at ICMR, said.